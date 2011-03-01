So upset by peoples grief that you have to furiously type your disgust on a obscure football messageboard.
Get down to London man and tell them punters queuing to see HM in state how pissed off with them you are. Theyll get it.
As for the rest of the world, I think they see our decorum and upholding of tradition as a beacon of light.
If people want to queue for 3 days to see a coffin thats up to them but dont have blanket TV coverage of it. The coverage is ridiculous, they are just filming people stood still and repeating themselves over and over. The daily procedures could be covered off in a 30 minutes news show. I feel for Charles and the family having every move filmed whike they are grieving
The wheels of the UK shouldnt stop turning for this, it didnt happen when the last king died and it shouldnt happen now. Modern day wetwipes all competing to show how upset they are by the death of someone they were not close to. Be sad I get it, be respectful but dont shut the country down. What a nonsense that we are having food banks close, peoples funerals cancelled, our local police comissioner cancelling all his public meetings for 10 days, hospital appointments cancelled. Completely uncessary and im pretty sure the Queen would despair over it. She was a stoic sort, and we used to be that as a country . Now we are snowflakes and faux grief junkies.