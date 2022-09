kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 400





Posts: 3 400

Re: ROD LIDDLE The Queen was always determined to keep calm « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:32 AM » So upset by peoples grief that you have to furiously type your disgust on a obscure football messageboard.



Get down to London man and tell them punters queuing to see HM in state how pissed off with them you are. Theyll get it.



As for the rest of the world, I think they see our decorum and upholding of tradition as a beacon of light.