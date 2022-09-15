headset

Offline



Posts: 6 122





Posts: 6 122 Celtic fans display massive f*** the crown « on: September 15, 2022, 05:50:56 AM »



what a fucking horrible lot they are.





the taigs couldn't leave it alone for even a week - - no wonder the rest of the Uk despise the vile cunts.









Big Jock Knew!





how anyone one can have any kind of liking for that club - is strange or odd, to say the least - no pun intended!





the dirty horrible despicable bastards should be kicked out of the tournament





RIP Your majesty!





LONG LIVE THE KING





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19810018/celtic-fans-massive-crown-banner-the-queen/ if the was one club to take things to that low a level - it was always going to be the dirty bastards at Celtic.what a fucking horrible lot they are.the taigs couldn't leave it alone for even a week - - no wonder the rest of the Uk despise the vile cunts.Big Jock Knew!how anyone one can have any kind of liking for that club - is strange or odd, to say the least - no pun intended!the dirty horrible despicable bastards should be kicked out of the tournamentRIP Your majesty!LONG LIVE THE KING Logged