September 19, 2022, 09:06:51 PM
Author Topic: Celtic fans display massive f*** the crown  (Read 302 times)
headset
Posts: 6 122


« on: September 15, 2022, 05:50:56 AM »
if the was one club to take things to that low a level - it was always going to be the dirty bastards at Celtic.

what a fucking horrible lot they are.


the taigs couldn't leave it alone for even a week - - no wonder the rest of the Uk despise the vile cunts.

 


Big Jock Knew!


how anyone one can have any kind of liking for that club - is strange or odd, to say the least - no pun intended!


the dirty horrible despicable bastards should be kicked out of the tournament


RIP Your majesty!


LONG LIVE THE KING :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19810018/celtic-fans-massive-crown-banner-the-queen/
Logged
headset
Posts: 6 122


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:34:40 AM »
more shame was brought to the beautiful game from the Celtic scum up in Scotland.

they must be there as one of the vilest sets of supporters and clubs in the world.

the thing is it is more the majority than the minority when it comes to blaming supporters. which speaks for itself!!


that said it was expected from the taig cunts so no real surprises I suppose.



would you like a chicken supper!




GOD SAVE THE KING :ukfist:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11224421/More-Celtic-shame-fans-hijack-minutes-applause-Queens-memory.html
Logged
headset
Posts: 6 122


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:05:50 AM »
how anyone can justify or defend said chants & actions during a week of national mourning is probably equally as scum-like as the unwashed Celtic lot themselves...........................,;.,.;;;


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11787/12700815/ange-postecoglou-refuses-to-be-drawn-on-celtic-fans-chants-through-tribute-to-late-queen-elizabeth-ii


FTP!



:ukfist:



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11787/12700815/ange-postecoglou-refuses-to-be-drawn-on-celtic-fans-chants-through-tribute-to-late-queen-elizabeth-ii
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 866


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:17:17 PM »
The upside of the Queen's passing is that the bad guys have made themselves evident.
Logged
kippers
Posts: 3 413


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:43:09 PM »
Got a couple of friends who are Celtic fanatics (Scots)
 The anti British seeps out of them.
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 866


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:13:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:43:09 PM
Got a couple of friends who are Celtic fanatics (Scots)
 The anti British seeps out of them.
I think you mean 'racism'
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 775


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:27:00 PM »
More brains in a haggis.
Logged
