Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 14, 2022, 01:22:58 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PNE Ban a fan for LIFE for anti Queen tweet
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: PNE Ban a fan for LIFE for anti Queen tweet (Read 28 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 775
PNE Ban a fan for LIFE for anti Queen tweet
«
on:
Today
at 11:26:36 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11206381/Preston-defend-decision-issue-lifetime-ban-supporter-comments-Queen.html?fbclid=IwAR1QVNiZ45Ig29R5tEZAUQItY5bPvKFT200YVXcG83kYettmqp1tkZgu-mQ
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 397
Re: PNE Ban a fan for LIFE for anti Queen tweet
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:45:34 PM »
Trying to be a clever cunt has backfired.
I know a few PNE fans and if someone did that, they would place themselves and friends in extreme danger
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...