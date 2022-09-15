massive game for the bears after that Ajax defeat.defeat tonight and that will be the end of any hopes of Rangers making past the group stages..the big games are against LiverpoolIt's a shame no away fans at Ibroxthat said Napoli supporters can be a bit naughty/tasty...as can the bears lotso its probably worked out better that no away fans at each other's gamescant be doing with another big scoreline loss or he could be looking for another job pretty soonMON THE BEARS

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 069





Posts: 6 069 Re: Rangers host Napoli in the Champions League « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:07:26 AM »



he must be under some pressure now



the will always maybe be that gulf in quality in Europe but Rangers have fluffed their lines a touch against both Napoli and Ajax. and then you throw the defeat into the mix against your bitter rivals and things are not looking good at Ibrox as things stand





A brilliant display and tribute to the passing of the Queen from the Rangers lot before the game.





As expected Pure class and respect were shown to the British monarchy on the night in Ibrox



the result and performance on the pitch were not so good.













https://www.skysports.com/football/rangers-vs-napoli/report/477371









going down to 10 men probably cost Rangers on the night.he must be under some pressure nowthe will always maybe be that gulf in quality in Europe but Rangers have fluffed their lines a touch against both Napoli and Ajax. and then you throw the defeat into the mix against your bitter rivals and things are not looking good at Ibrox as things standA brilliant display and tribute to the passing of the Queen from the Rangers lot before the game.As expected Pure class and respect were shown to the British monarchy on the night in Ibroxthe result and performance on the pitch were not so good. Logged