September 15, 2022, 02:48:52 PM
Rangers host Napoli in the Champions League
Yesterday at 07:17:06 AM
massive game for the bears after that Ajax defeat.

defeat tonight and that will be the end of any hopes of Rangers making past the group stages..

the big games are against Liverpool

It's a shame no away fans at Ibrox

that said Napoli supporters can be a bit naughty/tasty...as can the bears lot

so its probably worked out better that no away fans at each other's games

cant be doing with another big scoreline loss or he could be looking for another job pretty soon


MON THE BEARS :ukfist:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11788/12696368/rangers-boss-giovanni-van-bronckhorst-insists-football-philosophy-will-not-change
Today at 06:07:26 AM
going down to 10 men probably cost Rangers on the night.

he must be under some pressure now

the will always maybe be that gulf in quality in Europe but Rangers have fluffed their lines a touch against both Napoli and Ajax. and then you throw the defeat into the mix against your bitter rivals and things are not looking good at Ibrox as things stand


A brilliant display and tribute to the passing of the Queen from the Rangers lot before the game.


As expected Pure class and respect were shown to the British monarchy on the night in Ibrox :ukfist:

the result and performance on the pitch were not so good.






https://www.skysports.com/football/rangers-vs-napoli/report/477371
Today at 01:59:36 PM
Rangers are wank and had no chance in the Champions League 
