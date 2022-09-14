headset

Offline



Posts: 6 059





Posts: 6 059 Rangers host Napoli in the Champions League « on: Today at 07:17:06 AM »



defeat tonight and that will be the end of any hopes of Rangers making past the group stages..



the big games are against Liverpool



It's a shame no away fans at Ibrox



that said Napoli supporters can be a bit naughty/tasty...as can the bears lot



so its probably worked out better that no away fans at each other's games



cant be doing with another big scoreline loss or he could be looking for another job pretty soon





MON THE BEARS



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11788/12696368/rangers-boss-giovanni-van-bronckhorst-insists-football-philosophy-will-not-change

massive game for the bears after that Ajax defeat.defeat tonight and that will be the end of any hopes of Rangers making past the group stages..the big games are against LiverpoolIt's a shame no away fans at Ibroxthat said Napoli supporters can be a bit naughty/tasty...as can the bears lotso its probably worked out better that no away fans at each other's gamescant be doing with another big scoreline loss or he could be looking for another job pretty soonMON THE BEARS Logged