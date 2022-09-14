massive game for the bears after that Ajax defeat.
defeat tonight and that will be the end of any hopes of Rangers making past the group stages..
the big games are against Liverpool
It's a shame no away fans at Ibrox
that said Napoli supporters can be a bit naughty/tasty...as can the bears lot
so its probably worked out better that no away fans at each other's games
cant be doing with another big scoreline loss or he could be looking for another job pretty soon
MON THE BEARS https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11788/12696368/rangers-boss-giovanni-van-bronckhorst-insists-football-philosophy-will-not-change