Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2022, 10:28:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rangers host Napoli in the Champions League  (Read 54 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 059


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:17:06 AM »
massive game for the bears after that Ajax defeat.

defeat tonight and that will be the end of any hopes of Rangers making past the group stages..

the big games are against Liverpool

It's a shame no away fans at Ibrox

that said Napoli supporters can be a bit naughty/tasty...as can the bears lot

so its probably worked out better that no away fans at each other's games

cant be doing with another big scoreline loss or he could be looking for another job pretty soon


MON THE BEARS :ukfist:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11788/12696368/rangers-boss-giovanni-van-bronckhorst-insists-football-philosophy-will-not-change
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 