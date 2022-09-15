headset

Liverpool 2 Ajax 1: Matip scores last-minute





in all honesty and i know Liverpool are everyones second favourite team - i just dont see LFC troubling the premier league title this year.





you just get the impression that going through this tricky period they are more than likely to pull off a champions league trophy - a bit like Real did last year just pluck the results out the bag and then end up winning it - it's how they often do it.



YNWA!





