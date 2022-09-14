Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liverpool 2 Ajax 1: Matip scores last-minute  (Read 19 times)
« on: Today at 06:37:16 AM »
winner and first Champions League goal for Reds to rescue Klopps men


in all honesty and i know Liverpool are everyones second favourite team - i just dont see LFC troubling the premier league title this year.


you just get the impression that going through this tricky period they are more than likely to pull off a champions league trophy - a bit like Real did last year just pluck the results out the bag and then end up winning it - it's how they often do it.

YNWA!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19799777/liverpool-ajax-match-report-champions-league/
