Graham Potter admits he has never even been to a Champions League



out the top4/6 for any length of time and you would imagine he will be gone.



whilst I wish young managers all the best I don't have any time for Chelsea so its a funny one





you cant knock the bloke for taking the job. So fair play to him on that score





he needs to get off to a good start or the superstars/names will start mumbling in the changing room/training ground



too much history with boro for me to like that cockney lot

we hate Chelsea!





