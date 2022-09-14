Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Watch touching moment Mansfield release 96 white doves
in honour of the Queen after minutes silence

something different but equally respectful to the passing of the queen.


well done all connected to the Stags



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19800343/mansfield-release-doves-queen-silence/
