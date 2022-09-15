Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
« on: Yesterday at 06:09:11 AM »
against woman, 19, at his Cheshire mansion


interesting - he still has a lot hanging over him - let's see how it all plays out


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19795131/benjamin-mendy-cleared-one-count-rape/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:09:14 AM »
Is there any actual evidence against him?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:50:27 PM »
I guess only video evidence would be damning and without doubt.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:16 AM »
the cops or cps want shooting if he is found not guilty of all these nonce charges.


you can't go charging a bloke for that many serious and dirty charges and then make it public headlines and not have a water-tight case.

It's all wrong and I hate dirty sex offender bastards as much as the next normal human being but even I don't like these crimes made public until guilty etc.


I suppose what kippers says is right - the rest is evidence and a jury related on guilty or not guilty
