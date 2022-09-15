headset

Re: Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:16 AM » the cops or cps want shooting if he is found not guilty of all these nonce charges.





you can't go charging a bloke for that many serious and dirty charges and then make it public headlines and not have a water-tight case.



It's all wrong and I hate dirty sex offender bastards as much as the next normal human being but even I don't like these crimes made public until guilty etc.





I suppose what kippers says is right - the rest is evidence and a jury related on guilty or not guilty











