September 15, 2022, 06:49:00 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
Author
Topic: Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
headset
Posts: 6 067
Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
against woman, 19, at his Cheshire mansion
interesting - he still has a lot hanging over him - let's see how it all plays out
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19795131/benjamin-mendy-cleared-one-count-rape/
Rutters
Posts: 860
Re: Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
Is there any actual evidence against him?
kippers
Posts: 3 398
Re: Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
I guess only video evidence would be damning and without doubt.
headset
Posts: 6 067
Re: Benjamin Mendy CLEARED of one count of rape
the cops or cps want shooting if he is found not guilty of all these nonce charges.
you can't go charging a bloke for that many serious and dirty charges and then make it public headlines and not have a water-tight case.
It's all wrong and I hate dirty sex offender bastards as much as the next normal human being but even I don't like these crimes made public until guilty etc.
I suppose what kippers says is right - the rest is evidence and a jury related on guilty or not guilty
