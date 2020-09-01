what a wonderful sound and tribute for the late majesty the queen at the Riverside last night
an impeccable minute's silence observed by the k crowd Cardiff supporters included.
It's a shame we didn't get to see a Boro win.
However, Boro supporters showed they can be loud and proud in respect of the passing of the queen.
that was poor though to go in at the break 3.0 down
it's now turned Saturday into a huge game and a pretty much must-win or tension might start to rise within the stands. A lot of people are expecting a top 6 finish/push this year and sitting in the bottom half was probably not on their radar at any point through out this season.
deservedly booed off at halftime - the fact we pulled 2 goals back says the is still some hope & fight within the team/squad for that to happen. IMO
nothing but a win Saturday for me!
