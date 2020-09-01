Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough Last Night  (Read 309 times)
what a wonderful sound and tribute for the late majesty the queen at the Riverside last night

an impeccable minute's silence observed by the k crowd Cardiff supporters included.

It's a shame we didn't get to see a Boro win.

However, Boro supporters showed they can be loud and proud in respect of the passing of the queen. :ukfist:


that was poor though to go in at the break 3.0 down

it's now turned Saturday into a huge game and a pretty much must-win or tension might start to rise within the stands. A lot of people are expecting a top 6 finish/push this year and sitting in the bottom half was probably not on their radar at any point through out this season.


deservedly booed off at halftime - the fact we pulled 2 goals back says the is still some hope & fight within the team/squad for that to happen. IMO

nothing but a win Saturday for me!


UTB




https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-cardiff-city/467935
Shipping goals all over the place.Top six finish is fantasy.
Borough have won 4 out of their last 19 matches. This alone should see Wilder on his way. He isn't getting results, and Football is a result s driven business. I can't see it improving any time soon.
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:01:40 PM
Shipping goals all over the place.Top six finish is fantasy.

That was always going to be the case. I just can't believe how many swallowed all this 'promotion' crap. Sure, the majority of it was to sell season tickets - and to clubs credit it worked quite well. But with TWO days before the season opener your ONLY centre-forward is an 18 year-old being prepped for a low league loan you're heading in one direction only.

BAUSOR & SCOTT OUT!
Second highest season tickets in this League. Fans being sold a pup by the Club.
Rotherham beating Blackpool 3:0. If we lose on Saturday I think he will be sacked.
the problem is bill you cant keep tearing it up and starting again.

Wilder was a good catch at the time and still might prove to be - his CV  says that - its how long do you give managers these days - its costly to keep getting rid of them and even the next man doesn't come with any guarantee..

unless you are in the premier league it's a costly hobby running a football club.


that said our marker should always be to be above the dirty Mackems from up the road - so as things stand we are in a worrying position I will say that..

winning every week or wanting a promotion every season is optional and debatable from supporter to supporter
I agree with what you say but I do have reservations about Wilder. His only real success of note was with the Blades. Maybe that was going to be the peak of his achievements. So far he certainly hasnt repeated his success at Boro.
Have to say I have only come across Wilder at the Boro, Sheff Utd and Oxford. At Sheff United he had some success, but there are many teams that come up from the Championship and have some success until they are found out and then they are shite.

At Oxford his side was terrible, a mate of mine played fullback and watching them was painful. No width, no real goal threat despite relative possessional dominance and a general poor atmosphere around the matches. Sounds a bit familiar now.

I wonder if his flirtation with Burnley has made Gibbo clam up like the proverbial camel's arsehole. Given his current approach to spending money he's not going to back a manager he is worried will walk out at the first chance of a better opportunity.
