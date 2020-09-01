headset

Offline



Posts: 6 069





Posts: 6 069 Middlesbrough Last Night « on: Yesterday at 05:59:38 AM »



an impeccable minute's silence observed by the k crowd Cardiff supporters included.



It's a shame we didn't get to see a Boro win.



However, Boro supporters showed they can be loud and proud in respect of the passing of the queen.





that was poor though to go in at the break 3.0 down



it's now turned Saturday into a huge game and a pretty much must-win or tension might start to rise within the stands. A lot of people are expecting a top 6 finish/push this year and sitting in the bottom half was probably not on their radar at any point through out this season.





deservedly booed off at halftime - the fact we pulled 2 goals back says the is still some hope & fight within the team/squad for that to happen. IMO



nothing but a win Saturday for me!





UTB









https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-cardiff-city/467935





what a wonderful sound and tribute for the late majesty the queen at the Riverside last nightan impeccable minute's silence observed by the k crowd Cardiff supporters included.It's a shame we didn't get to see a Boro win.However, Boro supporters showed they can be loud and proud in respect of the passing of the queen.that was poor though to go in at the break 3.0 downit's now turned Saturday into a huge game and a pretty much must-win or tension might start to rise within the stands. A lot of people are expecting a top 6 finish/push this year and sitting in the bottom half was probably not on their radar at any point through out this season.deservedly booed off at halftime - the fact we pulled 2 goals back says the is still some hope & fight within the team/squad for that to happen. IMOnothing but a win Saturday for me!UTB Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 755





Posts: 5 755 Re: Middlesbrough Last Night « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:18:03 PM » Borough have won 4 out of their last 19 matches. This alone should see Wilder on his way. He isn't getting results, and Football is a result s driven business. I can't see it improving any time soon. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 350



Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 350Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Middlesbrough Last Night « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:01:40 PM Shipping goals all over the place.Top six finish is fantasy.



That was always going to be the case. I just can't believe how many swallowed all this 'promotion' crap. Sure, the majority of it was to sell season tickets - and to clubs credit it worked quite well. But with TWO days before the season opener your ONLY centre-forward is an 18 year-old being prepped for a low league loan you're heading in one direction only.



BAUSOR & SCOTT OUT! That was always going to be the case. I just can't believe how many swallowed all this 'promotion' crap. Sure, the majority of it was to sell season tickets - and to clubs credit it worked quite well. But with TWO days before the season opener your ONLY centre-forward is an 18 year-old being prepped for a low league loan you're heading in one direction only. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 755





Posts: 5 755 Re: Middlesbrough Last Night « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:25:59 PM » Second highest season tickets in this League. Fans being sold a pup by the Club. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 755





Posts: 5 755 Re: Middlesbrough Last Night « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 PM » Rotherham beating Blackpool 3:0. If we lose on Saturday I think he will be sacked. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 069





Posts: 6 069 Re: Middlesbrough Last Night « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:44:27 AM » the problem is bill you cant keep tearing it up and starting again.



Wilder was a good catch at the time and still might prove to be - his CV says that - its how long do you give managers these days - its costly to keep getting rid of them and even the next man doesn't come with any guarantee..



unless you are in the premier league it's a costly hobby running a football club.





that said our marker should always be to be above the dirty Mackems from up the road - so as things stand we are in a worrying position I will say that..



winning every week or wanting a promotion every season is optional and debatable from supporter to supporter Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 755





Posts: 5 755 Re: Middlesbrough Last Night « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:37:55 PM » I agree with what you say but I do have reservations about Wilder. His only real success of note was with the Blades. Maybe that was going to be the peak of his achievements. So far he certainly hasnt repeated his success at Boro. Logged