September 15, 2022, 06:48:53 AM
Middlesbrough Last Night
headset
Yesterday at 05:59:38 AM
what a wonderful sound and tribute for the late majesty the queen at the Riverside last night

an impeccable minute's silence observed by the k crowd Cardiff supporters included.

It's a shame we didn't get to see a Boro win.

However, Boro supporters showed they can be loud and proud in respect of the passing of the queen. :ukfist:


that was poor though to go in at the break 3.0 down

it's now turned Saturday into a huge game and a pretty much must-win or tension might start to rise within the stands. A lot of people are expecting a top 6 finish/push this year and sitting in the bottom half was probably not on their radar at any point through out this season.


deservedly booed off at halftime - the fact we pulled 2 goals back says the is still some hope & fight within the team/squad for that to happen. IMO

nothing but a win Saturday for me!


UTB




https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-cardiff-city/467935
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 09:01:40 PM
Shipping goals all over the place.Top six finish is fantasy.
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 09:18:03 PM
Borough have won 4 out of their last 19 matches. This alone should see Wilder on his way. He isn't getting results, and Football is a result s driven business. I can't see it improving any time soon.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


Yesterday at 09:21:25 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:01:40 PM
Shipping goals all over the place.Top six finish is fantasy.

That was always going to be the case. I just can't believe how many swallowed all this 'promotion' crap. Sure, the majority of it was to sell season tickets - and to clubs credit it worked quite well. But with TWO days before the season opener your ONLY centre-forward is an 18 year-old being prepped for a low league loan you're heading in one direction only.

BAUSOR & SCOTT OUT!
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 09:25:59 PM
Second highest season tickets in this League. Fans being sold a pup by the Club.
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 09:49:40 PM
Rotherham beating Blackpool 3:0. If we lose on Saturday I think he will be sacked.
headset
Today at 06:44:27 AM
the problem is bill you cant keep tearing it up and starting again.

Wilder was a good catch at the time and still might prove to be - his CV  says that - its how long do you give managers these days - its costly to keep getting rid of them and even the next man doesn't come with any guarantee..

unless you are in the premier league it's a costly hobby running a football club.


that said our marker should always be to be above the dirty Mackems from up the road - so as things stand we are in a worrying position I will say that..

winning every week or wanting a promotion every season is optional and debatable from supporter to supporter
