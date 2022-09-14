BMX Bandit

Red Roar Online « on: Today at 01:13:53 AM » Since its inception its been tarred with the racist tag, by people who have just assumed its a racist board because of one or two members. Well I can certainly say, its not anywhere near as bad as it was on here in its heyday.



This place was a cracking site, madmick and his peddly bike, Capio and his stolen shoes. Pink ponce getting chased around a petrol forecourt, Emerson shagging, Capios spats with any fucker who disagreed with him, Goldby and his memoirs. Critical Bill and the dry wit. The numerous fights that never happened. Plaz turning up to a board party and no fucker else going along. The influx of banned FMTTMers upsetting the old guard. And not forgetting the waspycopter and madmick fighting flood mayweather.



Unfortunately now, COB like message boards in general, has had its day. Remember MSN Messenger, every fucker used that, then MySpace came along and killed off MSNM. People have grown out of the habit of chatting on boards. People like Dicky2006, Pile, Mido etc.



Back to the original reasoning for this site.



Whether they like it or not, I was instrumental in Red Roar becoming what it became, Ken set up the site and I did the leg work in getting posters on COB and FMTTM to join the forum. Team sneaky cunt it certainly was.



Now, you may believe what the natives say about RR, I dont and wont ever go back on, so I have no reason to lie about the place. Do you really think Matty would post on there if it was as bad as some make out? Hes been on there about 6 months now. Yet I dont see him coming on here stating its full of racism.



So, as this place is so inactive, why dont you all stop being so fucking wet, and go take a look, register and post. Who knows some of those on there might even start posting on here again as well as RR.



Maybe then you can all work together to bring down FMTTM.



It narks me seeing people claiming its a racist. I pulled Nicholls over Kirkleatham Woods when he was wandering around the school site where the new extension is built, that was last year. He said he would stop the slandering but he hasnt by all accounts. In his little 15 plate charcoal Kia and scruffy red Boro hat on the front seat .





Go on cobbers, see for yourself.





Bernie, You could even try, Ken always said hed love you over there as youre a good poster.



