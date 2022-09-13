Bill Buxton

Time for Wilder to go. « on: September 13, 2022, 08:11:39 PM » I really dont think he has a clue. Get rid now and bring in someone who can stop this team leaking goals.

kippers

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #1 on: September 13, 2022, 08:25:43 PM » Diksteel is a far better option that McNair.

Crooks is a waste of time. Another forward on and McGree back in midfield.

Bill Buxton

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #3 on: September 13, 2022, 08:54:42 PM » There was a new manager bounce and a cup run. Then we had Burnleygate. We've been shite since March. The team has no bite,no spine, and Wilders rigid tactics have been duly noted by opposition managers. The club at the moment is in a spiral of decline. The real culprit ofcourse is Gibson,but he can't be removed. Looks like Wilder will receive his P45 after this performance. God only knows who could turn this shower of shit into a half decent Chimpo side.

kippers

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #8 on: September 13, 2022, 11:08:43 PM » I watched the match on tv as i dont live local.

Still believe in Wilder but we have to do much more that play safe pretty football.

The above changes i mentioned earlier should have been the starting eleven. I do believe we went for too many wrong players in summer. Rather than go for more players like McGree, ie Colwill (cardiff) we went for experienced champo pros (cast offs) much to our detriment.

How does Wilder not see Diksteel as a starter? And why buy forwards only to say they are projects????

headset

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #9 on: September 14, 2022, 06:33:00 AM » Gibson doesn't panic but if he held the gun to Gibson's head over Burnley then the relationship will be on thin ice and he will feel he can pull the gun and fire it a lot easier on Wilder.



he plays the game the right way but we are not winning and that's key to any sporting environment/job





a defeat on Saturday with the break straight after is always a managers nightmare - it gives any chairman a chance to either pull it or put the feelers out in preparation should you lose the first game back.



I had high hopes under Wilder - I've got to say that

Bill Buxton

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #14 on: September 14, 2022, 11:28:31 AM » Ive been saying it for a long time that the club is stale and moribund. Weve seen so many managers come and go and so much money wasted on very poor players. Gibson has had his day and really he ought to be looking for new investors in the club. It doesnt mean he has to go,but there is definitely a need for a big change and more resources. If someone soon doesnt get a grip on how this team is performing then Im afraid we could be in for a relegation battle. The idea of even the playoffs is laughable at the moment.

kippers

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #15 on: September 14, 2022, 12:40:50 PM » I fear that Wilder wont turn this around.

Honestly, we are no better than Cardiff, QPR, Millwall or Blackburn.



Its a god job that the Blackpool game was called off. I know everyone was cockahoop and 'the start of a great run of results', but Blackpool are no mugs and on last nights offering would have handed us our arses. If that game went ahead, Wilder could quite possibly be gone this morning.



What disappoints me with this club is we have a very successful academy and u21s who are overlooked for journeymen signings for years until they leave.

Frankly sending Coburn out on loan because we sign to foreign projects is fucking outrageous. He should hand his notice in.

Jake Andrews

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:00:43 PM » A lot of things have gone wrong to fuck up what was mostly all rosy not that long ago.



Whether Wilder's head was turned or not by the Burnley job, he certainly didn't handle the speculation very well. He admitted as much himself.

I've put a daft tenner on him getting the Brighton job. Last I looked he's 22/1.



Wilder's clearly not happy with not getting the players he wanted. Maybe he's been let down or maybe it's because Gibson & his minions no longer trust him because of the Burnley drama.





Him making it known he's keeping the first XI squad numbers vacant until his top players come in. Thus telling the current players they're not good enough. Awful for team morale. Then the players he wanted never arrived anyway.

He basically binned Fry, Bola & Dijksteel yet now needs them because of a combination of injuries, loss of form & lack of bodies.





I personally get the impression Wilder realises he's unlikely to achieve what he came here to do (promotion) & is looking for a way out.

I'm really hopeful I'm wrong & a load of good results are right around the corner.

Henry Chinaski

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:05:11 PM »



I was there, it was dreadful. If we fail to beat Rotherham I can see Gibson sacking Wilder. He likes to act by October if things are going badly, and they are

Bill Buxton

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:35:07 PM » Either our squad is very poor,or the players are not doing it for Wilder. Either way we are in one hell of a mess. Rather akin to Forest at the same time last season. Ive never been happy with Wilder since his non explanation during the Burnleygate debacle. I suspect he wants out but wont jump. He is rumored to have left Sheffield United with a £4 million payoff. Perhaps another cushy barrowload coming his way.



kippers

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:22:20 PM » These are Wilders fuck ups. Talk about Raneri being the tickerman, this is a different level. We had 2 shite loanies last season when Coburn was a much better target man and scored goals.

Defence...where do you start? It was purring with Fry, McNair and Dijksteel but ultimately our problems lie in midfield long before Tavenier left. The wing back system leaves us massively exposed when teams neutralise Jones. At times we need a switch to 442, thats with 2 forwards not McGree who is solid midfielder. For me, Crooks has to be replaces. As well as being a discipline time bomb, his positional play is lacking.