September 15, 2022, 02:48:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Time for Wilder to go.
Author
Topic: Time for Wilder to go. (Read 404 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 755
Time for Wilder to go.
«
on:
September 13, 2022, 08:11:39 PM »
I really dont think he has a clue. Get rid now and bring in someone who can stop this team leaking goals.
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #1 on:
September 13, 2022, 08:25:43 PM »
Diksteel is a far better option that McNair.
Crooks is a waste of time. Another forward on and McGree back in midfield.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #2 on:
September 13, 2022, 08:43:51 PM »
I concur with Bill, Wilder has to go NOW.
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #3 on:
September 13, 2022, 08:54:42 PM »
There was a new manager bounce and a cup run. Then we had Burnleygate. We've been shite since March. The team has no bite,no spine, and Wilders rigid tactics have been duly noted by opposition managers. The club at the moment is in a spiral of decline. The real culprit ofcourse is Gibson,but he can't be removed. Looks like Wilder will receive his P45 after this performance. God only knows who could turn this shower of shit into a half decent Chimpo side.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #4 on:
September 13, 2022, 09:17:25 PM »
Think youre right matey.
Stagnant and running out of excuses for these poor lapses.
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #5 on:
September 13, 2022, 09:39:33 PM »
It's no good scoring two goals in the second half if you are 3 :0 down after 45 minutes.
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #6 on:
September 13, 2022, 09:40:46 PM »
We are a passing side and thats it.
We have nothing else.
Its training ground stuff
Bud Wiser
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #7 on:
September 13, 2022, 10:41:02 PM »
Just out of interest, how many of you Wilder Outers were actually at the match tonight?
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #8 on:
September 13, 2022, 11:08:43 PM »
I watched the match on tv as i dont live local.
Still believe in Wilder but we have to do much more that play safe pretty football.
The above changes i mentioned earlier should have been the starting eleven. I do believe we went for too many wrong players in summer. Rather than go for more players like McGree, ie Colwill (cardiff) we went for experienced champo pros (cast offs) much to our detriment.
How does Wilder not see Diksteel as a starter? And why buy forwards only to say they are projects????
headset
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:00 AM »
Gibson doesn't panic but if he held the gun to Gibson's head over Burnley then the relationship will be on thin ice and he will feel he can pull the gun and fire it a lot easier on Wilder.
he plays the game the right way but we are not winning and that's key to any sporting environment/job
a defeat on Saturday with the break straight after is always a managers nightmare - it gives any chairman a chance to either pull it or put the feelers out in preparation should you lose the first game back.
I had high hopes under Wilder - I've got to say that
Rutters
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:16 AM »
atm I can't think of anyone I'd like to replace him with.
Any suggestions?
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:17 AM »
Sean Dyche?
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:16 AM »
Quote from: kippers on September 13, 2022, 09:40:46 PM
We are a passing side and thats it.
We have nothing else.
Its training ground stuff
I was present and left early too.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:49 AM »
The really frustrating thing is that they had over a week to tweak/prepare and we get served that!
Things have to slip into place and soon
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:31 AM »
Ive been saying it for a long time that the club is stale and moribund. Weve seen so many managers come and go and so much money wasted on very poor players. Gibson has had his day and really he ought to be looking for new investors in the club. It doesnt mean he has to go,but there is definitely a need for a big change and more resources. If someone soon doesnt get a grip on how this team is performing then Im afraid we could be in for a relegation battle. The idea of even the playoffs is laughable at the moment.
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 12:40:50 PM »
I fear that Wilder wont turn this around.
Honestly, we are no better than Cardiff, QPR, Millwall or Blackburn.
Its a god job that the Blackpool game was called off. I know everyone was cockahoop and 'the start of a great run of results', but Blackpool are no mugs and on last nights offering would have handed us our arses. If that game went ahead, Wilder could quite possibly be gone this morning.
What disappoints me with this club is we have a very successful academy and u21s who are overlooked for journeymen signings for years until they leave.
Frankly sending Coburn out on loan because we sign to foreign projects is fucking outrageous. He should hand his notice in.
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:54 PM »
Cant disagree with any of that Kippers.
Jake Andrews
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:00:43 PM »
A lot of things have gone wrong to fuck up what was mostly all rosy not that long ago.
Whether Wilder's head was turned or not by the Burnley job, he certainly didn't handle the speculation very well. He admitted as much himself.
I've put a daft tenner on him getting the Brighton job. Last I looked he's 22/1.
Wilder's clearly not happy with not getting the players he wanted. Maybe he's been let down or maybe it's because Gibson & his minions no longer trust him because of the Burnley drama.
Him making it known he's keeping the first XI squad numbers vacant until his top players come in. Thus telling the current players they're not good enough. Awful for team morale. Then the players he wanted never arrived anyway.
He basically binned Fry, Bola & Dijksteel yet now needs them because of a combination of injuries, loss of form & lack of bodies.
I personally get the impression Wilder realises he's unlikely to achieve what he came here to do (promotion) & is looking for a way out.
I'm really hopeful I'm wrong & a load of good results are right around the corner.
