Time for Wilder to go. « on: Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM » I really dont think he has a clue. Get rid now and bring in someone who can stop this team leaking goals.

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 PM » Diksteel is a far better option that McNair.

Crooks is a waste of time. Another forward on and McGree back in midfield.

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:54:42 PM » There was a new manager bounce and a cup run. Then we had Burnleygate. We've been shite since March. The team has no bite,no spine, and Wilders rigid tactics have been duly noted by opposition managers. The club at the moment is in a spiral of decline. The real culprit ofcourse is Gibson,but he can't be removed. Looks like Wilder will receive his P45 after this performance. God only knows who could turn this shower of shit into a half decent Chimpo side.

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM » I watched the match on tv as i dont live local.

Still believe in Wilder but we have to do much more that play safe pretty football.

The above changes i mentioned earlier should have been the starting eleven. I do believe we went for too many wrong players in summer. Rather than go for more players like McGree, ie Colwill (cardiff) we went for experienced champo pros (cast offs) much to our detriment.

How does Wilder not see Diksteel as a starter? And why buy forwards only to say they are projects???? Logged

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:33:00 AM » Gibson doesn't panic but if he held the gun to Gibson's head over Burnley then the relationship will be on thin ice and he will feel he can pull the gun and fire it a lot easier on Wilder.



he plays the game the right way but we are not winning and that's key to any sporting environment/job





a defeat on Saturday with the break straight after is always a managers nightmare - it gives any chairman a chance to either pull it or put the feelers out in preparation should you lose the first game back.



I had high hopes under Wilder - I've got to say that

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:11:49 AM » The really frustrating thing is that they had over a week to tweak/prepare and we get served that!



Things have to slip into place and soon



Tory Cunt

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:28:31 AM » Ive been saying it for a long time that the club is stale and moribund. Weve seen so many managers come and go and so much money wasted on very poor players. Gibson has had his day and really he ought to be looking for new investors in the club. It doesnt mean he has to go,but there is definitely a need for a big change and more resources. If someone soon doesnt get a grip on how this team is performing then Im afraid we could be in for a relegation battle. The idea of even the playoffs is laughable at the moment.