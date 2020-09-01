Welcome,
September 14, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Time for Wilder to go.
Author
Topic: Time for Wilder to go.
Bill Buxton
Time for Wilder to go.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:39 PM
I really dont think he has a clue. Get rid now and bring in someone who can stop this team leaking goals.
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:43 PM
Diksteel is a far better option that McNair.
Crooks is a waste of time. Another forward on and McGree back in midfield.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:51 PM
I concur with Bill, Wilder has to go NOW.
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:42 PM
There was a new manager bounce and a cup run. Then we had Burnleygate. We've been shite since March. The team has no bite,no spine, and Wilders rigid tactics have been duly noted by opposition managers. The club at the moment is in a spiral of decline. The real culprit ofcourse is Gibson,but he can't be removed. Looks like Wilder will receive his P45 after this performance. God only knows who could turn this shower of shit into a half decent Chimpo side.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:25 PM
Think youre right matey.
Stagnant and running out of excuses for these poor lapses.
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:33 PM
It's no good scoring two goals in the second half if you are 3 :0 down after 45 minutes.
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:46 PM
We are a passing side and thats it.
We have nothing else.
Its training ground stuff
Bud Wiser
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:02 PM
Just out of interest, how many of you Wilder Outers were actually at the match tonight?
kippers
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:43 PM
I watched the match on tv as i dont live local.
Still believe in Wilder but we have to do much more that play safe pretty football.
The above changes i mentioned earlier should have been the starting eleven. I do believe we went for too many wrong players in summer. Rather than go for more players like McGree, ie Colwill (cardiff) we went for experienced champo pros (cast offs) much to our detriment.
How does Wilder not see Diksteel as a starter? And why buy forwards only to say they are projects????
headset
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:33:00 AM
Gibson doesn't panic but if he held the gun to Gibson's head over Burnley then the relationship will be on thin ice and he will feel he can pull the gun and fire it a lot easier on Wilder.
he plays the game the right way but we are not winning and that's key to any sporting environment/job
a defeat on Saturday with the break straight after is always a managers nightmare - it gives any chairman a chance to either pull it or put the feelers out in preparation should you lose the first game back.
I had high hopes under Wilder - I've got to say that
Rutters
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:13:16 AM
atm I can't think of anyone I'd like to replace him with.
Any suggestions?
Bill Buxton
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:17:17 AM
Sean Dyche?
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Time for Wilder to go.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:00:16 AM
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 09:40:46 PM
We are a passing side and thats it.
We have nothing else.
Its training ground stuff
I was present and left early too.
