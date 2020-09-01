headset

Re: Time for Wilder to go. « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:33:00 AM » Gibson doesn't panic but if he held the gun to Gibson's head over Burnley then the relationship will be on thin ice and he will feel he can pull the gun and fire it a lot easier on Wilder.



he plays the game the right way but we are not winning and that's key to any sporting environment/job





a defeat on Saturday with the break straight after is always a managers nightmare - it gives any chairman a chance to either pull it or put the feelers out in preparation should you lose the first game back.



I had high hopes under Wilder - I've got to say that