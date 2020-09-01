kippers

I watched the match on tv as i dont live local.

Still believe in Wilder but we have to do much more that play safe pretty football.

The above changes i mentioned earlier should have been the starting eleven. I do believe we went for too many wrong players in summer. Rather than go for more players like McGree, ie Colwill (cardiff) we went for experienced champo pros (cast offs) much to our detriment.

How does Wilder not see Diksteel as a starter? And why buy forwards only to say they are projects????