and speech problems and felt he needed to quit Soccer Saturday
like with Jeff Stelling and the lads recently replaced on soccer saturday. Kammy is was a Saturday afternoon legend for me.
I know he is a boro lad with a liking for dirty Leeds which shouldn't be allowed in the football world. it has to be said like Woodgate you would not knock the chance to play for such a big club if you were ever honest with yourself. So you can understand Kammy's liking for them..
i could never like them, but could and would play for them given the chance.
i hope things improve for him as i would do for anyone struggling health-wisehttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19782041/chris-kamara-tears-health-quit-sky-sports-soccer/