Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2022, 08:36:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chris Kamara breaks down in tears over apraxia  (Read 43 times)
Bill Buxton and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 049


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:33:55 AM »
 and speech problems and felt he needed to quit Soccer Saturday


like with Jeff Stelling and the lads recently replaced on soccer saturday. Kammy is was a Saturday afternoon legend for me.

I know he is a boro lad with a liking for dirty Leeds which shouldn't be allowed in the football world. it has to be said like Woodgate you would not knock the chance to play for such a big club if you were ever honest with yourself. So you can understand Kammy's liking for them..


i could never like them, but could and would play for them given the chance.


i hope things improve for him as i would do for anyone struggling health-wise



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19782041/chris-kamara-tears-health-quit-sky-sports-soccer/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 