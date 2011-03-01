Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2022, 06:16:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Harry and Megan  (Read 182 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 216


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:49:44 PM »
This doesn't surprise me one bit.
So it seems that William 'invited' Harry and Meghan to a walkabout because they were planning to go on their own and had informed a USA TV station to come along.
William found out and stopped it to keep it under control.  No surprise there.  Thank goodness.
- Angela Levin
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 390


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:04:21 PM »
I dont believe most of the lies and rumours generated by Harry and Megan. They are very probably nice people.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 744


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:33:40 PM »
Wouldnt it be good if the UK media just froze these two out and gave us all a break.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 774


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:48:04 PM »
She's on her last warning......if she goes back home and starts talking about what went on behind the scenes she'll never be welcome in the UK again.

 souey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 829



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 PM »
Bunch of women talking over the garden fence
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 595


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:40:26 PM »
Comparing Daily Mail reports on the same flowers the brides were carrying at the two weddings, for Wills & Kate they were beautiful and traditional, whereas Megan could've poisoned the Bridesmaids!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 