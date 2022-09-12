Welcome,
September 12, 2022, 07:35:58 PM
Harry and Megan
Topic: Harry and Megan
T_Bone
Posts: 2 216
Harry and Megan
Today
Today at 04:49:44 PM
This doesn't surprise me one bit.
So it seems that William 'invited' Harry and Meghan to a walkabout because they were planning to go on their own and had informed a USA TV station to come along.
William found out and stopped it to keep it under control. No surprise there. Thank goodness.
- Angela Levin
kippers
Posts: 3 390
Re: Harry and Megan
Today
Today at 05:04:21 PM
I dont believe most of the lies and rumours generated by Harry and Megan. They are very probably nice people.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 744
Re: Harry and Megan
Today
Today at 05:33:40 PM
Wouldnt it be good if the UK media just froze these two out and gave us all a break.
Bernie
Posts: 7 774
Re: Harry and Megan
Today
Today at 06:48:04 PM
She's on her last warning......if she goes back home and starts talking about what went on behind the scenes she'll never be welcome in the UK again.
