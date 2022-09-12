Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2022, 07:35:58 PM
Harry and Megan
T_Bone
Posts: 2 216


« on: Today at 04:49:44 PM »
This doesn't surprise me one bit.
So it seems that William 'invited' Harry and Meghan to a walkabout because they were planning to go on their own and had informed a USA TV station to come along.
William found out and stopped it to keep it under control.  No surprise there.  Thank goodness.
- Angela Levin
kippers
Posts: 3 390


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:04:21 PM »
I dont believe most of the lies and rumours generated by Harry and Megan. They are very probably nice people.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 744


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:40 PM »
Wouldnt it be good if the UK media just froze these two out and gave us all a break.
Bernie
Posts: 7 774


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:48:04 PM »
She's on her last warning......if she goes back home and starts talking about what went on behind the scenes she'll never be welcome in the UK again.

 souey
