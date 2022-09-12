Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves  (Read 81 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 560


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:45:16 PM »
Scottish female chip shop owner has her business premesis windows put out twice and stones thrown at her car, for celebrating the queens death.

Scottish man arrested for shouting "ANDREW, you're a sick old man" while Andrew was walking in the procession!

Both incidents caught on video!

Totally inappropriate in both cases!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11203961/Prince-Andrew-heckled-Queens-coffin-Edinburgh.html

https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/homenews/21254104.lizard-liz-dead-scots-chip-shop-owner-kicked-trade-group-celebration-queens-death/
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:15 PM by Pigeon droppings »
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 390


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:59:46 PM »
Totally acceptable on FMTTM though.

Those fucks are seething because people likd the royals anc the deep history that goes with it.
Basically they dont like anything and are a hippocratical bunch of cocks.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:26 PM by kippers »
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 744


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:34:14 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 774


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:47:07 PM »
The leftwaffe are fucking gutted at seeing how popular the royals are.

Finally waking up to how much of a tiny minority they are.

 
Logged
