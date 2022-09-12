Welcome,
September 12, 2022, 07:35:45 PM
Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves
Topic: Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves
Pigeon droppings
Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves
Today
at 04:45:16 PM »
Scottish female chip shop owner has her business premesis windows put out twice and stones thrown at her car, for celebrating the queens death.
Scottish man arrested for shouting "ANDREW, you're a sick old man" while Andrew was walking in the procession!
Both incidents caught on video!
Totally inappropriate in both cases!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11203961/Prince-Andrew-heckled-Queens-coffin-Edinburgh.html
https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/homenews/21254104.lizard-liz-dead-scots-chip-shop-owner-kicked-trade-group-celebration-queens-death/
kippers
Re: Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves
Today
at 04:59:46 PM »
Totally acceptable on FMTTM though.
Those fucks are seething because people likd the royals anc the deep history that goes with it.
Basically they dont like anything and are a hippocratical bunch of cocks.
Bill Buxton
Re: Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves
Today
at 05:34:14 PM »
Bernie
Re: Scottish anti Royals make Ar5es of themselves
Today
at 06:47:07 PM »
The leftwaffe are fucking gutted at seeing how popular the royals are.
Finally waking up to how much of a tiny minority they are.
