DADS ARMY Chris Eubank Jr hopes fires
been lit under dads arse to train him after seeing Conor and Nigel Benns gruelling camp


CHRIS EUBANK JR hopes seeing Team Benn start their grueling training camp in a bid for revenge has lit a fire under his dads arse.


whatever side of the ring you are on  - it as the makings of a good one this one


with respect it might not match their father's battles - it would be great if it did but the will be some fight on the night that's for sure -  with a lot at stake on the night and not just pound notes.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19776332/chris-eubank-jr-conor-benn/
SPAR WARS Conor Benn looks RIPPED after 10-round sparring session as he mocks rival Chris Eubank Jr for suffering daddy issues


yes, I can see this going all mind games to some extent and it getting wordy to some degree..

will it reach hatred levels  - who knows..

i hope the fight does take place regardless of what show they make of it all outside the ring

I'm in the benn camp but would not like to call this one - other than i hope its a good one

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19786205/conor-benn-round-sparring-chris-eubank-jr/
