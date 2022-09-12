been lit under dads arse to train him after seeing Conor and Nigel Benns gruelling camp
CHRIS EUBANK JR hopes seeing Team Benn start their grueling training camp in a bid for revenge has lit a fire under his dads arse.
whatever side of the ring you are on - it as the makings of a good one this one
with respect it might not match their father's battles - it would be great if it did but the will be some fight on the night that's for sure - with a lot at stake on the night and not just pound notes.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19776332/chris-eubank-jr-conor-benn/