Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2022, 08:07:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DADS ARMY Chris Eubank Jr hopes fires  (Read 27 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 037


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:53:13 AM »
been lit under dads arse to train him after seeing Conor and Nigel Benns gruelling camp


CHRIS EUBANK JR hopes seeing Team Benn start their grueling training camp in a bid for revenge has lit a fire under his dads arse.


whatever side of the ring you are on  - it as the makings of a good one this one


with respect it might not match their father's battles - it would be great if it did but the will be some fight on the night that's for sure -  with a lot at stake on the night and not just pound notes.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19776332/chris-eubank-jr-conor-benn/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 