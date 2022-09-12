Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2022
Man Utd stars believe Cristiano Ronaldo will push for January
« on: Today at 06:46:39 AM »
transfer after losing place to Marcus Rashford


i always like Rashford when he burst on the scene if you like..

done great for the kids with his food campaign

then lost his football mojo not long after maybe through other distractions etc.

I'm no fan of Man Utd but for the sake of England of who i am a big supporter of - i wouldn't begrudge Rashford for some goals and form if it also helped in England in the World Cup


Ronaldo's days are over at Man Utd for me still the best player I've witnessed playing in the English leagues the first time out and has had some footballing career that no folk can take from him.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19773576/man-utd-stars-believe-ronaldo-january-exit/
calamity
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:16:06 AM »
Judging by his past few performances he won't be going anywhere, he looks knackered and probably won't get the minutes required to play himself into the kind of form he'd need to display to earn the move he thinks he deserves.

Although that being said it wouldn't surprise me if Chelsea came back in for him, since the owner got rid of Tuchel who was apparently against signing him.
