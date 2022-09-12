transfer after losing place to Marcus Rashford
i always like Rashford when he burst on the scene if you like..
done great for the kids with his food campaign
then lost his football mojo not long after maybe through other distractions etc.
I'm no fan of Man Utd but for the sake of England of who i am a big supporter of - i wouldn't begrudge Rashford for some goals and form if it also helped in England in the World Cup
Ronaldo's days are over at Man Utd for me still the best player I've witnessed playing in the English leagues the first time out and has had some footballing career that no folk can take from him.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19773576/man-utd-stars-believe-ronaldo-january-exit/