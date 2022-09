headset

Offline



Posts: 6 037





Posts: 6 037 BUS PASS Joe Biden may have to take the bus « on: Today at 06:26:55 AM »





its looks like no cars for creepy Joe & Co







JOE Biden may have to catch a shuttle bus to the Queen's funeral, leaked documents suggest.



The US President confirmed today he will attend with wife Jill but they could have to join other VIPs on a fleet of coaches as limos will reportedly be banned under tight security.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19776720/joe-biden-bus-funeral-security/

to Queen’s funeral with other VIPs as ‘limos & helicopters banned’ amid high securityits looks like no cars for creepy Joe & CoJOE Biden may have to catch a shuttle bus to the Queen's funeral, leaked documents suggest.The US President confirmed today he will attend with wife Jill but they could have to join other VIPs on a fleet of coaches as limos will reportedly be banned under tight security. Logged