September 11, 2022, 05:48:52 PM
Oh the irony......
Topic: Oh the irony...... (Read 90 times)
Pigeon droppings
Oh the irony......
Today
at 12:06:54 PM »
Scottish officials read out the proclamation of King Charles, acknowledging him as King of Scotland
.......then a close up of Nicola Sturgeon chanting "long live the king"!
That must have really stuck in her throat!
Ollyboro
Re: Oh the irony......
Today
at 03:46:08 PM »
Why would it stick in Jimmy's throat?
Ms Sturgeon said she has deep respect for the Queen and reiterated that SNP party policy for an independent Scotland is to continue with the Queen as head of state.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Oh the irony......
Today
at 04:07:47 PM »
Fuck off with yer facts
