Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 11, 2022, 05:48:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Oh the irony......  (Read 89 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 559


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:06:54 PM »
Scottish officials read out the proclamation of King Charles, acknowledging him as King of Scotland

.......then a close up of Nicola Sturgeon chanting "long live the king"! :alf:

That must have really stuck in her throat!  :wanker:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 546


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:46:08 PM »
Why would it stick in Jimmy's throat?

Ms Sturgeon said she has deep respect for the Queen and reiterated that SNP party policy for an independent Scotland is to continue with the Queen as head of state.
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 826



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:07:47 PM »
Fuck off with yer facts
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 