Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 546





Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 546Infant Herpes

Re: Oh the irony...... « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:46:08 PM » Why would it stick in Jimmy's throat?



Ms Sturgeon said she has deep respect for the Queen and reiterated that SNP party policy for an independent Scotland is to continue with the Queen as head of state.