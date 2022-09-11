Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Oh the irony......  (Read 31 times)
Scottish officials read out the proclamation of King Charles, acknowledging him as King of Scotland

.......then a close up of Nicola Sturgeon chanting "long live the king"! :alf:

That must have really stuck in her throat!  :wanker:
