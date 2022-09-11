Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 11, 2022, 02:06:27 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Oh the irony......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Oh the irony...... (Read 31 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 559
Oh the irony......
«
on:
Today
at 12:06:54 PM »
Scottish officials read out the proclamation of King Charles, acknowledging him as King of Scotland
.......then a close up of Nicola Sturgeon chanting "long live the king"!
That must have really stuck in her throat!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...