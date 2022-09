headset

I will have a dabble on the leger in memory of the Queen who like many liked her horse racing



All in today's leger race at Donny!



15.50 - Hoo Ya Mal 1 e/w



15.50 - French Claim 1 e/w



and a daft 50p each way on Lizzie Jean @ 80/1 - got to be on that in memory of our late Queen





good luck and happy punting if you are having a dabble on todays big one!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/horseracing/racecards/2022-09-11/doncaster/15:55





