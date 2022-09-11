Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall  (Read 158 times)
« on: September 11, 2022, 08:06:25 AM »
on day three of third Test at the Kia Oval


some for wickets tumbling - i suppose the good thing is we are likely to get a result for those in attendance for the last 2 days.

still, poor batting for 17 wickets to go down in a day and maybe not just good bowling with the help of conditions.

good to see harry brook get a bat but didn't hit his straps like we all hoped for

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12694166/england-edge-ahead-of-south-africa-as-17-wickets-fall-on-day-three-of-third-test-at-the-kia-oval
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:40 AM »
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win


a good batting return in the second innings from England which will see us win this one..

a bit of a shame it was called off last night for light but its pretty safe to say we;ve got this one in the bag.



our batting "test style batting" at times has concerned me over the summer, but overall since the change in leadership, it looks like as a team we are going in the right direction.

still, a lot of work to be done in the test arena would be my take on things + we've a few bowlers to return but you can't knock Anderson and broads contribution over the summer




https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12694898/england-vs-south-africa-zak-crawley-hits-unbeaten-fifty-as-hosts-move-to-brink-of-test-series-win
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:19:41 AM »
Village cricket from Englands openers. Its a quick fifty or six for two 

Thats whats been decided, and this summer has seen sone memorable madness
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:08:58 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:19:41 AM
Village cricket from Englands openers. Its a quick fifty or six for two 

Thats whats been decided, and this summer has seen sone memorable madness

I'd be interested to know how this new policy came about for England. I suspect they either realised, or discussed with the players, their inability to play "proper" test match cricket and when they realised nothing was going to change the brains trust in the management team ending up thinking something along the lines of "fuck it, let's just spin it that this ineptitude is actually a plan"   :alf:
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:59:04 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:08:58 AM

f "fuck it, let's just spin it that this ineptitude is actually a plan"   :alf:


 :alf: :alf:  My life's mantra
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:34 AM »
England clinch Test series win over South Africa with nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval


England bag the win as expected giving us a good return results wise

whilst I'm inclined to call it 'test' cricket unless it is the way forward with the red ball I will however like the sky guys and players and say it was an exciting series this summer. Due to the way we played.

as a kid i was brought up watching the Windies wallop England more with the ball than the bat.

however, the test series of my current lifetime was when we won the ashes back from the Aussies in that  series - now that for me was test cricket at its best..

i must be getting old to say this summer has been more like one-day test cricket as daft as that sounds.


it's all about the win in the end however you get it I suppose.

id just like to see us bat well in our first innings now and again.

due to pitches etc....
It's what you do away from home these days that gives you an idea of how good you really are.


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12695687/england-clinch-test-series-win-over-south-africa-with-nine-wicket-victory-at-the-kia-oval
