England clinch Test series win over South Africa with nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval
England bag the win as expected giving us a good return results wise
whilst I'm inclined to call it 'test' cricket unless it is the way forward with the red ball I will however like the sky guys and players and say it was an exciting series this summer. Due to the way we played.
as a kid i was brought up watching the Windies wallop England more with the ball than the bat.
however, the test series of my current lifetime was when we won the ashes back from the Aussies in that series - now that for me was test cricket at its best..
i must be getting old to say this summer has been more like one-day test cricket as daft as that sounds.
it's all about the win in the end however you get it I suppose.
id just like to see us bat well in our first innings now and again.
due to pitches etc....
It's what you do away from home these days that gives you an idea of how good you really are.