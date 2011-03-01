Village cricket from Englands openers. Its a quick fifty or six for two
Thats whats been decided, and this summer has seen sone memorable madness
I'd be interested to know how this new policy came about for England. I suspect they either realised, or discussed with the players, their inability to play "proper" test match cricket and when they realised nothing was going to change the brains trust in the management team ending up thinking something along the lines of "fuck it, let's just spin it that this ineptitude is actually a plan"