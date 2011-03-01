England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win
a good batting return in the second innings from England which will see us win this one..
a bit of a shame it was called off last night for light but its pretty safe to say we;ve got this one in the bag.
our batting "test style batting" at times has concerned me over the summer, but overall since the change in leadership, it looks like as a team we are going in the right direction.
still, a lot of work to be done in the test arena would be my take on things + we've a few bowlers to return but you can't knock Anderson and broads contribution over the summerhttps://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12694898/england-vs-south-africa-zak-crawley-hits-unbeaten-fifty-as-hosts-move-to-brink-of-test-series-win