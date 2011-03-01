Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall  (Read 67 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 08:06:25 AM »
on day three of third Test at the Kia Oval


some for wickets tumbling - i suppose the good thing is we are likely to get a result for those in attendance for the last 2 days.

still, poor batting for 17 wickets to go down in a day and maybe not just good bowling with the help of conditions.

good to see harry brook get a bat but didn't hit his straps like we all hoped for

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12694166/england-edge-ahead-of-south-africa-as-17-wickets-fall-on-day-three-of-third-test-at-the-kia-oval
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:59:40 AM »
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win


a good batting return in the second innings from England which will see us win this one..

a bit of a shame it was called off last night for light but its pretty safe to say we;ve got this one in the bag.



our batting "test style batting" at times has concerned me over the summer, but overall since the change in leadership, it looks like as a team we are going in the right direction.

still, a lot of work to be done in the test arena would be my take on things + we've a few bowlers to return but you can't knock Anderson and broads contribution over the summer




https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12694898/england-vs-south-africa-zak-crawley-hits-unbeaten-fifty-as-hosts-move-to-brink-of-test-series-win
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:19:41 AM »
Village cricket from Englands openers. Its a quick fifty or six for two 

Thats whats been decided, and this summer has seen sone memorable madness
