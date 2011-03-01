on day three of third Test at the Kia Ovalsome for wickets tumbling - i suppose the good thing is we are likely to get a result for those in attendance for the last 2 days.still, poor batting for 17 wickets to go down in a day and maybe not just good bowling with the help of conditions.good to see harry brook get a bat but didn't hit his straps like we all hoped for

a good batting return in the second innings from England which will see us win this one..



a bit of a shame it was called off last night for light but its pretty safe to say we;ve got this one in the bag.







our batting "test style batting" at times has concerned me over the summer, but overall since the change in leadership, it looks like as a team we are going in the right direction.



still, a lot of work to be done in the test arena would be my take on things + we've a few bowlers to return but you can't knock Anderson and broads contribution over the summer









