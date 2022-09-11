Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall  (Read 30 times)
on day three of third Test at the Kia Oval


some for wickets tumbling - i suppose the good thing is we are likely to get a result for those in attendance for the last 2 days.

still, poor batting for 17 wickets to go down in a day and maybe not just good bowling with the help of conditions.

good to see harry brook get a bat but didn't hit his straps like we all hoped for

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12694166/england-edge-ahead-of-south-africa-as-17-wickets-fall-on-day-three-of-third-test-at-the-kia-oval
