headset

Offline



Posts: 6 030





Posts: 6 030 England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall « on: Today at 08:06:25 AM »





some for wickets tumbling - i suppose the good thing is we are likely to get a result for those in attendance for the last 2 days.



still, poor batting for 17 wickets to go down in a day and maybe not just good bowling with the help of conditions.



good to see harry brook get a bat but didn't hit his straps like we all hoped for



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12694166/england-edge-ahead-of-south-africa-as-17-wickets-fall-on-day-three-of-third-test-at-the-kia-oval on day three of third Test at the Kia Ovalsome for wickets tumbling - i suppose the good thing is we are likely to get a result for those in attendance for the last 2 days.still, poor batting for 17 wickets to go down in a day and maybe not just good bowling with the help of conditions.good to see harry brook get a bat but didn't hit his straps like we all hoped for Logged