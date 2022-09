headset

Offline



Posts: 6 030





Posts: 6 030 Sing For The King - Emotional England cricketers « on: Today at 07:58:53 AM »





well done the crikerters..





learn the words everybody for when football gets to belt out the anthem in respect of the passing of the queen and the now new installed King.





GOD SAVE THE KING!









a doff of the cap for Laura Wright who leads the first sporting rendition of god save the king











https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19766138/england-cricketers-god-save-king-queen/

become first sports team to sing ‘God Save the King’ before South Africa Testwell done the crikerters..learn the words everybody for when football gets to belt out the anthem in respect of the passing of the queen and the now new installed King.GOD SAVE THE KING!a doff of the cap for Laura Wright who leads the first sporting rendition of god save the king « Last Edit: Today at 08:07:56 AM by headset » Logged