Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 125





Posts: 1 125 Alex the Kid OTR « on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 AM »



& now The Prisoner Very crafty game yr playing , subtle digs at fanny 1& now The Prisoner « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:11:05 PM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 030





Posts: 6 030 Re: Alex the Kid OTR « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:52:10 PM »



its not me that's for sure



I think its young tom at it again - he is good when he gets going!





he is all over Kens nut at the moment and Ken supposedly groomed him that's how crafty & switched on Tom is - I put it down to his military training - Towersy IMO to be fair has always remained a tad suspicious of him though





He is good whoever it is





its not me that's for sureI think its young tom at it again - he is good when he gets going!he is all over Kens nut at the moment and Ken supposedly groomed him that's how crafty & switched on Tom is - I put it down to his military training - Towersy IMO to be fair has always remained a tad suspicious of him thoughHe is good whoever it is Logged

Big Bad Eugene

Offline



Posts: 38





Posts: 38 Re: Alex the Kid OTR « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:19:22 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:52:10 PM



its not me that's for sure



I think its young tom at it again - he is good when he gets going!





he is all over Kens nut at the moment and Ken supposedly groomed him that's how crafty & switched on Tom is - I put it down to his military training - Towersy IMO to be fair has always remained a tad suspicious of him though





He is good whoever it is







its not me that's for sureI think its young tom at it again - he is good when he gets going!he is all over Kens nut at the moment and Ken supposedly groomed him that's how crafty & switched on Tom is - I put it down to his military training - Towersy IMO to be fair has always remained a tad suspicious of him thoughHe is good whoever it is

Hes no creation of mine headset, as Ive said previously if Im on flyme I get a few days and that blokes been on there a while. I thought it was you. Hes no creation of mine headset, as Ive said previously if Im on flyme I get a few days and that blokes been on there a while. I thought it was you. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 030





Posts: 6 030 Re: Alex the Kid OTR « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:24:22 PM » Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:19:22 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:52:10 PM



its not me that's for sure



I think its young tom at it again - he is good when he gets going!





he is all over Kens nut at the moment and Ken supposedly groomed him that's how crafty & switched on Tom is - I put it down to his military training - Towersy IMO to be fair has always remained a tad suspicious of him though





He is good whoever it is







its not me that's for sureI think its young tom at it again - he is good when he gets going!he is all over Kens nut at the moment and Ken supposedly groomed him that's how crafty & switched on Tom is - I put it down to his military training - Towersy IMO to be fair has always remained a tad suspicious of him thoughHe is good whoever it is

Hes no creation of mine headset, as Ive said previously if Im on flyme I get a few days and that blokes been on there a while. I thought it was you.

Hes no creation of mine headset, as Ive said previously if Im on flyme I get a few days and that blokes been on there a while. I thought it was you.

it is not me fella - unless its rick playing double bluff with RR - i know captain has double bubble history but i dont think its him this time - if its not the rifle then im edging towards exiled Rick it is not me fella - unless its rick playing double bluff with RR - i know captain has double bubble history but i dont think its him this time - if its not the rifle then im edging towards exiled Rick Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 125





Posts: 1 125 Re: Alex the Kid OTR « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:45:50 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/we-should-all-live-as-the-queen-did.36825/





Alex , unleash the hounds on the non working shit poet H Vegas , another who Westy allows free reign like Ct Cunt , Prisoner etc



He thinks that is funny , the funniest thing on there is him thinking he is a fkin poet



There was a young man called Harry

Who thought words, he could carry

In fact he was shit his poems not a hit

So he basically was a jobless fanny

Alex , unleash the hounds on the non working shit poet H Vegas , another who Westy allows free reign like Ct Cunt , Prisoner etcHe thinks that is funny , the funniest thing on there is him thinking he is a fkin poetThere was a young man called HarryWho thought words, he could carryIn fact he was shit his poems not a hitSo he basically was a jobless fanny Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow