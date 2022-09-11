https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/we-should-all-live-as-the-queen-did.36825/
Alex , unleash the hounds on the non working shit poet H Vegas , another who Westy allows free reign like Ct Cunt , Prisoner etc
He thinks that is funny , the funniest thing on there is him thinking he is a fkin poet
There was a young man called Harry
Who thought words, he could carry
In fact he was shit his poems not a hit
So he basically was a jobless fanny
its gets a thumbs up
Be careful he might invite u on one of his training vids...
he is like the 'rat' he tries too hard now - we have him & others on the moon dancing to the tune to easily
They've all been grafted to fuck since Westy left the door open again!