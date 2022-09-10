headset

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall fight provisionally postponed





like with the football im a bit gutted things have been called off - I was looking forward to the Boro/Blackpool game as much as this fight between local lass Marshall and the American Shields.





i really do think it would have been a blockbuster on Sky tonight had it got played out... and a bit like before the Aj Usyk fight - a knockout might be needed by Marshall or Shields could grab it on points.



the yank is obviously talented given her CV, but a bit too big-headed and big-mouthed for my liking.



I was going Marshall KO round 6 or 7 with my bets...



i will do the same next month if/when the fight finally takes place!





you have to respect the sporting governing bodies' decisions - so i don't hold any beef with the sporting calendar pretty much canceled this weekend





https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12693667/claressa-shields-vs-savannah-marshall-fight-providiaonlly-postponed-to-october-15









Savannah Marshall to be the victor in the end























As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday's event, Shields vs Marshall"; Fight provisionally rescheduled for October 15 at The O2 - tickets remain valid for rescheduled date