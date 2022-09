headset

Offline



Posts: 6 020





Posts: 6 020 I know the history of Diana - says Kate Middleton « on: Today at 07:32:14 AM »





I would take the monarchy forward in that way - with respect to charlie let the young lot breathe some new life into Buckingham Palace and the royal name.





William and Kate will make a good modern king and Queen..





Long Live The Monarchy!!









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19763443/kate-middleton-diana-title-own-path-princess-wales/

'LOOK TO THE FUTURE' I know the history of Diana’s title but I will create my own path as Princess of Wales, says Kate Middleton.I would take the monarchy forward in that way - with respect to charlie let the young lot breathe some new life into Buckingham Palace and the royal name.William and Kate will make a good modern king and Queen..Long Live The Monarchy!! Logged