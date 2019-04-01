Bernie

ALL MATCHES OFF

and quite right too., Totally correct decision.



The nation has lost it's Monarch. Some things are much, much more important than football. Logged

Re: ALL MATCHES OFF

I disgaree. We are all still going to work and going around our normal business in other aspects so why cancel sport. Would have been some nice tributes to her at the games. Will probably lose another round next week because of funeral. Be respectful, feel sad, say your prayers but dont stop the country again. She liked her sport, she wouldnt have minded us carrying on.

Re: ALL MATCHES OFF

I'm with Doom on this, i think the days of a whole nation coming to a stop like this should be over. Not out of any sense of disrespect, more because the world has moved on and we live in different times. Personally I'm no monarchist, but in terms of what it takes to be a dignified statesman/women, leader, she could've taught the likes of Boris and Trump more than a thing or two!

Re: ALL MATCHES OFF

Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?

Re: ALL MATCHES OFF

SWB. In what way has the world moved on?

Any country's loss of head of state is followed by a period of national mourning . Logged

Re: ALL MATCHES OFF

Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?



I would find that incredibly hard to believe. I think the vast majority of people will be saddened but very pragmatic about it. Dont really think anybody is going to be so disabled with grief that they dont feel able to do their jobs. And if they are so disabled with grief that they cant go about their normal lives then they need to take a good look at themselves.