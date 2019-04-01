Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ALL MATCHES OFF  (Read 148 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 11:51:01 AM »
and quite right too., Totally correct decision.

The nation has lost it's Monarch. Some things are much, much more important than football.
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:03:15 PM »
Appropriate
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:24:54 PM »
I disgaree. We are all still going to work and going around our normal business in other aspects so why cancel sport. Would have been some nice tributes to her at the games. Will probably lose another round next week because of funeral. Be respectful, feel sad, say your prayers but dont stop the country again. She liked her sport, she wouldnt have minded us carrying on.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:09:03 PM »
I'm with Doom on this, i think the days of a whole nation coming to a stop like this should be over. Not out of any sense of disrespect, more because the world has moved on and we live in different times. Personally I'm no monarchist, but in terms of what it takes to be a dignified statesman/women, leader, she could've taught the likes of Boris and Trump more than a thing or two!
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:10:29 PM »
Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials  and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:20 PM »
SWB. In what way has the world moved on?
Any country's loss of head of state is followed by a period of national mourning .
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:29:04 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:24:54 PM
We are all still going to work and going around our normal business in other aspects so why cancel sport.

Work is essential.........watching sport isn't.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:01:10 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials  and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?

I would find that incredibly hard to believe. I think the vast majority of people will be saddened but very pragmatic about it. Dont really think anybody is going to be so disabled with grief that they dont feel able to do their jobs. And if they are so disabled with grief that they cant go about their normal lives then they need to take a good look at themselves.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:27:33 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials  and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?

 :nige: :nige:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:46:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:27:33 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials  and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?

 :nige: :nige:

Bob, don't mock so! Also don't forget that they now use Women Linesmenpersons. Not only are they more emotional, they might have the painters in too! Imagine the carnage!!
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:11:06 PM »
Bizarre and extremely misogynistic too. Well played.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:28:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:29:04 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:24:54 PM
We are all still going to work and going around our normal business in other aspects so why cancel sport.

Work is essential.........watching sport isn't.

Bernie, do you think we should only doing essential things? How long should that last?

Now that im not going to Blackpool i was going go meet a few mates in the pub on Saturday afternnoon. Is it out of order that Pubs are stll open? As TV is so bad at the minute i was thinking of going to the Cinema on Sunday? Can i do these things?, if so why cant we enjoy live footy. Black armbands, minutes silence, anthem sung - jobs a good one.
