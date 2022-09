MF(c) DOOM

Re: ALL MATCHES OFF « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:01:10 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:10:29 PM Doom, have you thought that perhaps players, officials and staff dont have the stomach for it right now?



I would find that incredibly hard to believe. I think the vast majority of people will be saddened but very pragmatic about it. Dont really think anybody is going to be so disabled with grief that they dont feel able to do their jobs. And if they are so disabled with grief that they cant go about their normal lives then they need to take a good look at themselves. I would find that incredibly hard to believe. I think the vast majority of people will be saddened but very pragmatic about it. Dont really think anybody is going to be so disabled with grief that they dont feel able to do their jobs. And if they are so disabled with grief that they cant go about their normal lives then they need to take a good look at themselves.