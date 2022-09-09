Welcome,
September 09, 2022, 11:58:57 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ALL MATCHES OFF
Author
Topic: ALL MATCHES OFF (Read 3 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 769
ALL MATCHES OFF
Today
at 11:51:01 AM »
and quite right too., Totally correct decision.
The nation has lost it's Monarch. Some things are much, much more important than football.
