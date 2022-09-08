Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FMTTM GFY  (Read 631 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM »
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club. 

Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them? 

Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.

RIP Queen Elizabeth.

RIP Mingey.  I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.
kippers
« Reply #1 on: September 08, 2022, 08:06:14 PM »
Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.

It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left.
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: September 08, 2022, 11:33:41 PM »
Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play.
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: September 09, 2022, 12:38:52 AM »
Long long overdue for that IRA twat

Hey Clem - where ya bin?
headset
« Reply #4 on: September 10, 2022, 08:11:29 AM »
I've enjoyed some graft over there these last few days - it's not often you get to wear both coloured shirts and enter the fray looking for and, getting nibbles, bites, and likes - these last few days under various guises and added confusion & mixed feelings allowed just that


we didn't just walk and troll the moon - we rocked the moon! monkey
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #5 on: September 10, 2022, 09:22:25 AM »
Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc

The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #6 on: September 10, 2022, 09:30:07 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club. 

Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them? 

Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.

RIP Queen Elizabeth.

RIP Mingey.  I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.


Well said clem.

That board has descended into a home for left wing militant keyboard warriors. Its definitely not the board of the hard working boro fans that rob likes to portray.
Gingerpig
« Reply #7 on: September 10, 2022, 09:46:07 AM »
Quote from: calamity on September 10, 2022, 09:22:25 AM
Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc

The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.

This is so spot on , i did ask when "grafting" on there , what would you do if people sadi the same about your family at a time of death ?........lots of shit , but  no attempt to answer the question & they accuse anything they disagree with of deflection etc ....hypocrites galore
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:46:11 PM »
Anyone who revels in the death of a frail, elderly lady has the same warped mindset of a child molester.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:59:29 PM »
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
myboro
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:26:16 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.

Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.

She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens.  BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.

Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.

http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:14:34 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:26:16 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.

Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.

She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens.  BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.

Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.

http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.






"a black lass" has been proven to be an out and out liar/fantasist in many regards. Do you think the issue between her and the Royal Family is as clear cut as you make out? I suspect there is blame on both sides, but as soon as she made those accusations then the Royal Family had nowhere to go.

The problem with all these arseholes making daft comments is that they miss the point that it's common decency not to gloat over the death of anybody, let alone a 96yr old woman who worked until she was literally on her death bed as a public servant. There are very few politicians (ie- professional public servants) who can actually compare to her, yet the Queen and her family are seen as the root of all the evils in the UK. It's perverse.

If people want to be arseholes and glorify in the death of an old lady then that is their choice, they shouldn't hide behind sanctimonious, weasly reasons and excuses. The whole thing is pathetic. If you're a cunt then just accept it. Don't try to justify it.
Tintin
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:29 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.

Yes BB, I agree with that.
Although i have known many good people and lost both my parents, I still believe that the monarchy has been a positive for the country and commonwealth in general.
Even though I didn't know her personally, I think the way she handled the vitriol coming from the 'Black Lass', who's recollections varied, was absolutely superb.
Of course, Andrew's behavior will have hurt the queen deeply. I can think of a lot of people that are not part of the hereditary system, who imagine they are superior to me.
 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:53:41 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:26:16 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.

Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.

She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens.  BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.

Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.

http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:58:15 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:26:16 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.

Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.

She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens.  BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.






Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.




Black lass? She is not black. She is of mixed race. She is as much white as she is black. She doesnt even look black.She uses this  blackness as part of her armory of victim hood. For her,everything has got to be about me me me.

http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
