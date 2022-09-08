Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2022, 02:25:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FMTTM GFY
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FMTTM GFY (Read 630 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 901
FMTTM GFY
«
on:
September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM »
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club.
Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them?
Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.
RIP Queen Elizabeth.
RIP Mingey. I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 386
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #1 on:
September 08, 2022, 08:06:14 PM »
Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.
It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left.
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 215
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #2 on:
September 08, 2022, 11:33:41 PM »
Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 551
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #3 on:
September 09, 2022, 12:38:52 AM »
Long long overdue for that IRA twat
Hey Clem - where ya bin?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 037
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #4 on:
September 10, 2022, 08:11:29 AM »
I've enjoyed some graft over there these last few days - it's not often you get to wear both coloured shirts and enter the fray looking for and, getting nibbles, bites, and likes - these last few days under various guises and added confusion & mixed feelings allowed just that
we didn't just walk and troll the moon - we rocked the moon!
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 619
Crabamity
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #5 on:
September 10, 2022, 09:22:25 AM »
Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc
The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 803
Duckyfuzz
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #6 on:
September 10, 2022, 09:30:07 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club.
Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them?
Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.
RIP Queen Elizabeth.
RIP Mingey. I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.
Well said clem.
That board has descended into a home for left wing militant keyboard warriors. Its definitely not the board of the hard working boro fans that rob likes to portray.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 127
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #7 on:
September 10, 2022, 09:46:07 AM »
Quote from: calamity on September 10, 2022, 09:22:25 AM
Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc
The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.
This is so spot on , i did ask when "grafting" on there , what would you do if people sadi the same about your family at a time of death ?........lots of shit , but no attempt to answer the question & they accuse anything they disagree with of deflection etc ....hypocrites galore
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 348
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:46:11 PM »
Anyone who revels in the death of a frail, elderly lady has the same warped mindset of a child molester.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 742
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:59:29 PM »
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 1 003
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:26:16 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.
She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens. BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.
Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.
http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 619
Crabamity
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:14:34 AM »
Quote from: myboro on
Today
at 12:26:16 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.
She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens. BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.
Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.
http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
"a black lass" has been proven to be an out and out liar/fantasist in many regards. Do you think the issue between her and the Royal Family is as clear cut as you make out? I suspect there is blame on both sides, but as soon as she made those accusations then the Royal Family had nowhere to go.
The problem with all these arseholes making daft comments is that they miss the point that it's common decency not to gloat over the death of anybody, let alone a 96yr old woman who worked until she was literally on her death bed as a public servant. There are very few politicians (ie- professional public servants) who can actually compare to her, yet the Queen and her family are seen as the root of all the evils in the UK. It's perverse.
If people want to be arseholes and glorify in the death of an old lady then that is their choice, they shouldn't hide behind sanctimonious, weasly reasons and excuses. The whole thing is pathetic. If you're a cunt then just accept it. Don't try to justify it.
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 458
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:24:29 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
Yes BB, I agree with that.
Although i have known many good people and lost both my parents, I still believe that the monarchy has been a positive for the country and commonwealth in general.
Even though I didn't know her personally, I think the way she handled the vitriol coming from the 'Black Lass', who's recollections varied, was absolutely superb.
Of course, Andrew's behavior will have hurt the queen deeply. I can think of a lot of people that are not part of the hereditary system, who imagine they are superior to me.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 742
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:53:41 AM »
Quote from: myboro on
Today
at 12:26:16 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.
She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens. BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.
Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.
http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 742
Re: FMTTM GFY
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:58:15 AM »
Quote from: myboro on
Today
at 12:26:16 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:59:29 PM
Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.
Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.
She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens. BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.
Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.
Black lass? She is not black. She is of mixed race. She is as much white as she is black. She doesnt even look black.She uses this blackness as part of her armory of victim hood. For her,everything has got to be about me me me.
http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...