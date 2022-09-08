CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 901 FMTTM GFY « on: September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM » Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club.



Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them?



Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.



RIP Queen Elizabeth.



kippers

Posts: 3 385 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #1 on: September 08, 2022, 08:06:14 PM » Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.



It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left. Logged

T_Bone

Posts: 2 215 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #2 on: September 08, 2022, 11:33:41 PM » Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play. Logged

John Theone

Posts: 551 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #3 on: September 09, 2022, 12:38:52 AM » Long long overdue for that IRA twat



Hey Clem - where ya bin?



headset

Posts: 6 037 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #4 on: September 10, 2022, 08:11:29 AM »





we didn't just walk and troll the moon - we rocked the moon!

I've enjoyed some graft over there these last few days - it's not often you get to wear both coloured shirts and enter the fray looking for and, getting nibbles, bites, and likes - these last few days under various guises and added confusion & mixed feelings allowed just that

calamity

Posts: 8 619Crabamity Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #5 on: September 10, 2022, 09:22:25 AM » Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc



The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.

King of the North

Well said clem.



Well said clem.

That board has descended into a home for left wing militant keyboard warriors. Its definitely not the board of the hard working boro fans that rob likes to portray.

Gingerpig

This is so spot on , i did ask when "grafting" on there , what would you do if people sadi the same about your family at a time of death ?........lots of shit , but no attempt to answer the question & they accuse anything they disagree with of deflection etc ....hypocrites galore

Bud Wiser

Anyone who revels in the death of a frail, elderly lady has the same warped mindset of a child molester.

Bill Buxton

Any right thinking person watching all this unfold should be incredibly proud to be British.

myboro

Sure, I was at a funeral yesterday, grew up next door she died just over 80. I ended up back next-door last couple of years. She was a Queen I knew; her husband Jimmy was a king and the three sons are devastated as they lost a Queen. I have lost both parents.

She might be your Queen, but I have known far better Queens. BTW I am not saying she did anything wrong, I just never knew her and when her Grandson Married a black lass, they were the problem.

Let's not talk about Paedophiles and today's video of Andrew. OMG I am British and proud, but not about the Hereditary system which says they are superior.

http://www.eastsussexww1.org.uk/three-cousins/index.html#:~:text=Did%20you%20know%20that%20at,Their%20grandmother%20was%20Queen%20Victoria.

calamity

"a black lass" has been proven to be an out and out liar/fantasist in many regards. Do you think the issue between her and the Royal Family is as clear cut as you make out? I suspect there is blame on both sides, but as soon as she made those accusations then the Royal Family had nowhere to go.



The problem with all these arseholes making daft comments is that they miss the point that it's common decency not to gloat over the death of anybody, let alone a 96yr old woman who worked until she was literally on her death bed as a public servant. There are very few politicians (ie- professional public servants) who can actually compare to her, yet the Queen and her family are seen as the root of all the evils in the UK. It's perverse.



If people want to be arseholes and glorify in the death of an old lady then that is their choice, they shouldn't hide behind sanctimonious, weasly reasons and excuses. The whole thing is pathetic. If you're a cunt then just accept it. Don't try to justify it.



"a black lass" has been proven to be an out and out liar/fantasist in many regards. Do you think the issue between her and the Royal Family is as clear cut as you make out? I suspect there is blame on both sides, but as soon as she made those accusations then the Royal Family had nowhere to go.The problem with all these arseholes making daft comments is that they miss the point that it's common decency not to gloat over the death of anybody, let alone a 96yr old woman who worked until she was literally on her death bed as a public servant. There are very few politicians (ie- professional public servants) who can actually compare to her, yet the Queen and her family are seen as the root of all the evils in the UK. It's perverse.If people want to be arseholes and glorify in the death of an old lady then that is their choice, they shouldn't hide behind sanctimonious, weasly reasons and excuses. The whole thing is pathetic. If you're a cunt then just accept it. Don't try to justify it. Logged