Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc
The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.
This is so spot on , i did ask when "grafting" on there , what would you do if people sadi the same about your family at a time of death ?........lots of shit , but no attempt to answer the question & they accuse anything they disagree with of deflection etc ....hypocrites galore